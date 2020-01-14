Israeli co Cellebrite buys US co BlackBag for $33m

Israeli digital forensic company Cellebrite announced today that it has concluded a definitive agreement to acquire US computer forensic acquisition and analysis solutions company BlackBag Technologies. Cellebrite's parent company, Japan's Sun Corp. said that acquisition is for $33 million.

Petah Tikva-based Cellebrite said that the acquisition will expand its portfolio of digital Intelligence solutions. The company's systems can collect and analyze data from mobile phones, PCs and tablets, computer clouds and even civilian drones that have been seized by security forces. Cellebrite's customers are law enforcement agencies.

RELATED ARTICLES IGP leads $110m investment in digital forensics co Cellebrite

Cellebrite co-CEO Yossi Carmil said, "The BlackBag Technologies team has built a remarkable business based on their passion to help law enforcement and corporations globally, by equipping officers and executives with the best of breed in Computer Forensics solutions. As the global leader in the field of integrated Digital Intelligence solutions, Cellebrite reinforces the two companies’ commitment to their customers and continues its strategy to further deepen and expand its capabilities in the field of Digital Intelligence to support the growing market needs."

BlackBag CEO Ken Basore said, "Our mission has been clear since the beginning: to develop and deliver innovative solutions that help the law enforcement, corporate and consultant communities reveal the truth in their investigations. There is an incredible synergy between the mission and culture of these two companies. Being part of Cellebrite will unlock huge value to our customers, through our ability to innovate faster and to provide an expanded set of Digital Intelligence solutions and insights."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020