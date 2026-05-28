Dimri family buys units in YH Dimri's Sde Dov project

YH Dimri (TASE: DIMRI), one of the largest companies in residential real estate in Israel, reported some degree of recovery in home sales in comparison with the first quarter of last year.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company sold 177 housing units for an aggregate NIS 485.8 million, which compares with sales of 160 units for NIS 369.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Despite the recovery in the rate of sales, Dimri stresses that during the Roaring Lion operation against Iran sales of new homes slowed "mainly because of a temporary dip in demand and a tendency for households to postpone purchase decisions at the start of the hostilities." The company also says that as the quarter wore on sales gradually stabilized and demand cautiously returned.

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In the final quarter of 2025 Dimri sold 295 units for an aggregate NIS 674 million, more than in the final quarter of the previous year, but the company still sold 21% fewer units in 2025 as a whole compared with 2024.

In Dimri’s flagship Yama project on the Sde Dov site in Tel Aviv, just nine units were sold in the first quarter of this year, in addition to the 41 units sold since sales in the project, which totals 458 units, began. The company’s report reveals that of the nine units sold, four were bought by Dimri himself and members of his family, at prices of nearly NIS 6 million each.

Dimri’s gross profit amounted to NIS 153.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, versus NIS 297.7 million in the corresponding quarter, when the company recorded a NIS 150 million gain on the sale of land in Hadera. Excluding that sale, gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 was 4.8% than in the corresponding quarter.

Dimri posted a net profit of NIS 75.5 million for the first quarter, 63% less than in the corresponding quarter, the decline arising, as mentioned, from the sale of land in the first quarter of last year.

30% of the sales in the first quarter of this year were on special financing terms. 25% were on deferred payment terms, while 5% were bought with contractor’s loans.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2026.

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