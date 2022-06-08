Disney regional manager: We'll invest in original productions

Vasilis Iliopoulos, VP, The Walt Disney Company, and the company’s general manager for Greece and Israel, said this morning in advance of the launch of Disney+ in Israel next week, that the company was monitoring legislation and the demand for original productions by international actors, but that the company was not at present dealing with that at this stage it was busy with the launch of the venture and its success.

Iliopoulos said that Disney+ had good working relationships with the Israeli television companies, and that Disney would continue to work with them, but that over time there would be a distinction between content made available via streaming and content sold to other companies that distribute it in Israel.

The company presented its content offering this morning. It stressed that the offering was constructed in such a way that everyone would have something to watch. It presented leading series that will be launched, and its main brands, such as Star, Pixar, and Star Wars.

Iliopoulos said that Disney invested in original productions in every country in which it operated, but that it had no fixed model and every country had a different model for original productions.

Disney+ will launch its service in Israel next week. It has signed a marketing agreement in Israel with Yes+, which will shortly launch a campaign highlighting its unique collaboration with Disney+, although the Disney+ app will be open for all viewers to use.

On the day of the launch, the company will offer 400 series, 1,000 movies, and more. The launch price is NIS 319 for the first year. The regular price will be NIS 39.90 monthly.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2022.

