Doral to expand Israel's largest solar power plant

At an investment estimated at NIS 800 million, Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources (TASE: DORL) is expanding its Hadarey Shean project in the Valley of Springs (Emek Hamayanot) near Beit She’an in north-east Israel. The project is already the largest commercial solar energy installation in Israel.

Stage B of the project will be based on agrivoltaic (dual-use) technology whereby solar panels are positioned above agricultural crops in a way that allows the production of electricity without substantially impairing agricultural activity below them. The regulatory environment for large projects of this kind has only recently been completed.

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The project will be constructed on agricultural fields belonging to eleven kibbutzim in the Valley of Springs, and will extend over 1,700 dunams. This part of the solar power plant will produce 150 megawatts of electricity, and will have a storage capacity of 800 megawatt hours.

Together with Stage A, the conventional stage, of the project, output will be 325 megawatts and storage capacity will be 1,500 megawatt hours, which is equivalent to about half the output of a gas-fired power plant. Doral says that the agrivoltaic part of the project alone will yield annual revenue of NIS 150 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2026.

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