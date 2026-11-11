Down 98% from its peak, Caesarstone under threat from lawsuits

Caesarstone (Nasdaq: CSTE) is set to release its third-quarter financial results today, following a period of a few months in which its stock price has more than doubled . Beneath this seemingly positive picture, however, lie negative figures and considerable uncertainty.

Caesarstone, a manufacturer of materials used in kitchen and bathroom design, such as of countertops and sinks, postponed the release of its financial statements, which had been scheduled for last week. The company explained that the delay was intended to provide additional time for discussions on legal settlements, without offering further details.

In one of the legal proceedings brought against the company, in California, a ruling was recently handed down against the company. Caesarstone reported that a jury found it liable and awarded damages to the plaintiff in the amount of $67.3 million, of which Caesarstone’s share amounts to $46.5 million. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had $51.8 million cash. Even following the recent rise in its share price, Caesarstone’s market cap remains historically low. It is currently traded on Nasdaq at a market cap of $53 million, 98% below its 2015 peak of $2.5 billion, and 86% lower than its valuation at the time of its initial public offering IPO in 2012.

The company has faced persistent difficulties in recent years, arising from intensifying market competition and a wave of lawsuits alleging that its surfacing products have caused health problems among installers. The claims assert that installers developed conditions such as silicosis, a lung disease, from exposure to silica particles while working with the company’s surfaces.

According to Caesarstone’s comprehensive annual report for 2025, the company is a party to hundreds of lawsuits involving 618 affected people: 40 in Israel, 151 in Australia, and 427 in the US. In the wake of the lawsuits, Australia has moved to tighten regulations in this sector in recent years. Since mid-2024 a sweeping ban has been in place on working with surfaces containing crystalline silica, including quartz-based products, which previously accounted for a significant portion of Caesarstone’s offering in Australia, which was once one of its main markets. Other countries are also discussing stricter regulations, a development that could negatively impact Caesarstone’s business.

The fund that re-invested in the company

Three entities that were associated with Caesarstone during its heyday remain involved with the company today: its largest shareholder, Kibbutz Sdot Yam, which holds a 30.2% stake; private equity fund Tene (10.4%); and the company’s CEO Yossi Shiran (2.5%). For both Tene and Shiran, this marks a second stint with the company: both had previously left and subsequently returned.

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Tene Capital, founded in 2004 by Dr. Ariel Halperin, focuses its investments on growth-oriented industrial companies, including kibbutz industries such as Netafim, Chromagen, and water pipes company Huliot, from Kibbutz Sde Nehemia, which is currently pursuing an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Tene first invested in Caesarstone in 2006, while it was still a privately-held company. Seven years later, it made an impressive exit, realizing a 5-fold return on its investment when it sold its Caesarstone shares for $186 million.

In 2016, the fund returned for another round of investment in Caesarstone, acquiring shares for $43.5 million. Later, following a decline in the stock price, the fund demonstrated its confidence in the company by purchasing additional shares for $30 million. These acquisitions were made at prices significantly higher than the current market price. The fund is therefore currently sitting on a substantial paper loss from this second investment round in Caesarstone.

Restructuring starts to make an impact

As mentioned, CEO Shiran has also returned to Caesarstone. Shiran managed the company from 2009 to 2016, a period that included its IPO and its peak; he returned in 2023, finding the company in a different state and the market transformed. One of his first initiatives was a global restructuring plan, which included closing the company’s long-standing plant at Kibbutz Sdot Yam and laying off its 150 employees.

The primary objective was to address operational challenges and improve cash flow. Subsequently, another plant was closed, in the US, and a year ago the company announced the closure of an additional facility in Israel, located in the Bar-Lev Industrial Park in the north, and the layoff of its 200 employees. In the second quarter of this year these measures began to produce results, albeit partially and at a gradual pace.

In the first half of this year, revenue contracted by 7.7% to $185 million, while gross profit rose by 4.7% to $43 million. Conversely, both operating and net losses increased in comparison with the same period last year, reaching $29.6 million and $36.7 million, respectively.

Caesarstone reduced its cash burn, recording a negative cash flow from operations of $4.9 million, which compares with $25 million in the corresponding period.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2026.

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