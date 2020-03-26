El Al halts all passenger flights

"Following an assessment of the situation, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has decided to temporarily halt its passenger flights to and from Israel, starting tonight at midnight and until April 4, 2020," El Al Airlines announced today.

The airline has stopped its flights to the few remaining destinations on its schedule classified as essential for the public. El Al said it made the decision because of the almost complete absence of demand for regular flights. "Our concern is for the health of the passengers and the air crews, and the need to cut expenses at this stage until the crisis ends and recovery begins."

There will be El Al flights today as scheduled from New York, Toronto, London, and Paris to Ben Gurion Airport, plus flights To rescue stranded Israelis from Delhi, India and San Jose, Costa Rica.

The company further announced that it would continue its flights for bringing Israelis back from various destinations according to demand, and would also continue using passenger planes to transport cargoes.

