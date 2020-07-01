Elbit Systems awarded $53m Asia naval intelligence deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $53 million to provide and integrate intelligence suites onboard naval vessels of a southeast Asia country. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems will equip several vessels with suites that provide the capability to perform complex reconnaissance missions, generating an operational picture of the air, surface and underwater domains. The company will also supply and integrate comprehensive suites comprised of an array of systems from across Elbit's maritime portfolio, including: AES-212 electronic intelligence systems, NATACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems and jamming capabilities, SPECTRO XR electro-optical payloads, M670 hull mounted sonars, TRAPS towed reel-able active/passive sonars, underwater communication systems and combat management systems. The program also includes maritime radars and satellite communication capabilities. In addition, the Company will provide training services.

Elbit Systems ISTAR Division general manager Elad Aharonson said: "There is growing demand for our maritime solutions. I believe that the unique combination of a diverse portfolio of operational systems and groundbreaking technological innovation enables us to effectively address the evolving needs of maritime forces."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020