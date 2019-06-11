Elbit Systems tactical drone to debut in Paris

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) Hermes 45 Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (STUAS) will be unveiled at the Paris Airshow 2019 next week in the Israeli defense electronics company’s static display area (A-8).

Elbit Systems says that the Hermes 45 offers a unique combination of extended range and duration with point launch and recovery, to and from land and maritime platforms thus enhancing Intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities at the brigade and division levels and also for naval squadron units.

Hermes 45 features flight range of 200 kilometers or an extended Beyond Line of Sight range (via Satellite Communication) and an internal payload bay that supports multi-payload operation, including EO/IR, Marine-Radar, Terrain Dominance, Electronic Warfare (EW) and communications. The Hermes 45 is operated by a two-person crew, launched from a short onboard platform rail, and is recovered by an automated spot landing system.

Elbit Systems EVP and general manager ISTAR Division Elad Aharonson said, “The Hermes 45 is important addition to our wide portfolio of UAS ranging from MALE to multi-rotor. The exceptional level of operational experience together with continuous innovation, enable us to enhance our customers capabilities in every domain of engagement.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019