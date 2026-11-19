Elbit Systems (TASE: ELST; Nasdaq: ELST) will invest up to $80 million in RP Optical Lab’s (TASE: RPOL) wholly-owned subsidiary, Radomatics, which it acquired less than 18 months ago ago for under NIS 30 million, in a deal comprising both cash and shares. Under the emerging agreement, Elbit Systems will place orders for products from Radomatics, which manufactures radar systems, totaling up to $80 million, over five years. In exchange, the company will grant Elbit options, exercisable into shares representing a 40% stake in Radomatics, at no additional cost.

This represents a significant value enhancement for R.P. Optical, which acquired Radomatics 18 months ago, as part of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). In that transaction, R.P. Optical acquired all of Radomatics’ shares for NIS 13 million in cash, alongside an equity offering representing an 11% stake in the company valued at about NIS 12.8 million at the time of the IPO.

Radomatics develops, manufactures, and markets radars and mission-critical electronic systems designed for the defense sector. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of integrated radar system products, primarily "fuzing" radars, mounted on various types of munitions, as well as medium-range tactical radars designed for threat detection and tracking.

In the first half of 2026, the company’s revenue from Radomatics, which accounts for about 11% of RP Optical’s revenue, reached about $3.5 million. This segment posted an operating loss of about $1.2 million.

This investment in the subsidiary follows RP Optical’s IPO last year. The company, which manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical products for the defense industry, listed on the TASE at a valuation of about NIS 685 million. In terms of returns, it has been the most successful IPO of the last two years. The company’s share price has surged 3.5-fold, and it is currently trading at a market cap of about NIS 2.5 billion.

The IPO unlocked significant value for the Manor investment fund, which had acquired a controlling stake in the company in early 2024 for NIS 70 million. Since the IPO, the fund has sold shares totaling about NIS 422 million, which combined with its remaining 9% stake (valued at NIS 233 million) realize a profit on the investment it made about two years ago for about NIS 585 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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