Elbit Systems unit buys Israeli AI company

Elbit Systems (TASE: ESLT; Nasdaq: ESLT) subsidiary FUSE has bought 100% of Israeli technology company Blue White Robotics (Bluewhite), a developer of AI-powered autonomous solutions for off-road and defense applications.

Bluewhite was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv. The company has developed an offroad autonomy platform for OEM capabilities. Its products - Pathfinder, a kit for converting conventional vehicles to fully autonomous, and Compass, a cloud-based fleet operations program - turn ground vehicles into fully autonomous, intelligent fleets capable of executing complex missions in rugged environments.

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Elbit unit FUSE develops and produces unmanned weapons systems. Its CEO Eyal Dahan said, "Autonomy and robotics are reshaping how defense forces operate today. The world is changing rapidly, and modern battlefields require vast adoption of robotics capabilities. The integration of Bluewhite’s technologies into FUSE’s multi-domain ecosystem enhances our ability to deliver unified autonomous solutions across air, land, and indoor domains. This step enhances FUSE's autonomous robotics capabilities, positioning the company to effectively address the growing global demand for scalable, AI-powered autonomy".

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2026.

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