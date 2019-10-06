Elbit Systems wins $153m Asian drone deal

Israel defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) today announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $153 million to supply a comprehensive, multi-layered array of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to an army in a southeast Asian country. The contract will be performed over a 22-month period.

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply a networked multi-layered drone solution, including more than a thousand THOR Multi-Rotor Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) mini-UAS, scores of Skylark LEX, Skylark 3 and Hermes 450 tactical UAS as well as Universal Ground Control Stations.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, “This contract award underlines our competitive edge as armies increasingly view multi-layered UAS solutions as key to providing superior intelligence while maintaining a high level of operational flexibility."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2019

