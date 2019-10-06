search
Front > News

Elbit Systems wins $153m Asian drone deal

THOR drone
6 Oct, 2019 12:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli defense electronics company will provide the army of a southeast Asian country with a comprehensive, multi-layered array of Unmanned Aircraft Systems over 22-months.

Israel defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) today announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $153 million to supply a comprehensive, multi-layered array of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to an army in a southeast Asian country. The contract will be performed over a 22-month period.

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply a networked multi-layered drone solution, including more than a thousand THOR Multi-Rotor Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) mini-UAS, scores of Skylark LEX, Skylark 3 and Hermes 450 tactical UAS as well as Universal Ground Control Stations.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, “This contract award underlines our competitive edge as armies increasingly view multi-layered UAS solutions as key to providing superior intelligence while maintaining a high level of operational flexibility."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018