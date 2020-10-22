Elbit Systems wins huge US Army night vision deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has announced today that its US subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America has been awarded a US Army for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle binocular systems (ENVG-B) contract. The potential value of the contract could reach $442 million.

The US Army did not define an overall time-frame for performance of the contract. An initial order worth $22.5 million for low-rate initial production (LRIP) of systems has been placed, with delivery through December 2021, to be carried out in Elbit's plant in Roanoke, Virginia.

The night-vision goggle binocular systems provide US combat soldiers with situational awareness during limited visibility conditions. The systems will undergo various qualification phases, including field trials and system testing.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said, "The selection of the ENVG-B systems by the US Army is a testament to the quality of Elbit Systems of America's technologies and their unique operational contribution. This contract award demonstrates the significant potential of our night vision activities."

