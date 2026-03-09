Elon Musk rearranges Israel visit

The International Smart Transportation Conference, which was due to take place in Israel later this month, has been postponed to May due to the security situation. One of the main guests at the event, is scheduled to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had confirmed he would be coming to Israel for the event at the beginning of the year during a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the organizers, the program, speakers and format will be the same as planned.

Musk's visit to Israel has aroused great interest in the local tech industry, partly due to the assessment that he will examine various investment and collaboration options in Israel in the field of autonomous driving and robotics during his stay the country. In addition, several government ministries have considered publishing new regulations during Musk's visit, mainly in the field of autonomous driving, which would allow Tesla to use Israel as a testing ground for autonomous vehicles, which it plans to roll out commercially worldwide in the coming years.

Tesla is today not only a dominant player in the electric vehicle market, but also sets trends in the global tech industry. So in Israel, the visit, and the announcements that will be issued during it, are of major significance. Although in recent years, global investors have become wary about some of Musk's future plans he still has tens of millions of followers in the tech world and capital markets and is listened to by US regulators.

