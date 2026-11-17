A $31 billion hole: Representatives of the Ministry of Finance Budget Division revealed at a Knesset discussion that the defense establishment had already committed to defense procurement totaling this amount, meant to be covered by the next aid agreement with the US. It remains unclear what the terms of that future agreement will be, or whether the current agreement will be terminated as early as this year-as Trump announced on the day of the US mid-term elections.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2018 with the Obama administration provides for $3.8 billion annually in US military aid to Israel. On the day of the US elections two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump announced the immediate termination of this aid agreement, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s consent, to take effect by the end of this year, even though the agreement is officially valid until 2028.

On November 3, Trump said in an interview, "Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping. We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel," but added, "Now we'll help Israel if they need it."

Representatives from the Ministry of Finance who were participating in a meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee chaired by MK Liran Avishar Ben-Horin admitted that they were stunned by the announcement.

"We didn't know and there was no staff work"

"We were unaware of this announcement before the US president made it, and there was no staff work that we were aware of," admitted Shira Amiel, Deputy Budget Director for defense. She explained that in preparation for the next agreement, due to take effect from 2029, the Ministry of Defense was leading a staff-level review in which the balance between joint projects involving the Israeli and US defense establishments and direct financial funding would be examined.

"We are still trying to understand the implications of this announcement; I cannot say with certainty whether the aid is ending this year or in 2028," Amiel stated.

In the course of the session it was revealed that the defense establishment has already committed to expenditure totaling $7.6 billion, under the assumption that the current agreement would remain in force until its scheduled termination. Moreover, the defense establishment has entered into long-term procurement contracts amounting to an additional $24 billion from 2029 onwards to be covered by the future agreement with the US administration, the specific terms of which remain unknown.

Total US aid commitments to Israel between 1946 and 2025 amounted to $175 billion, in nominal terms unadjusted for inflation. Of this total, $124.5 billion was earmarked for military aid, $34.3 billion was for economic aid, and $16.1 billion was for missile defense programs.

The government will have to decide

The billions of dollars that now appear to represent a possible budgetary shortfall next year come on top of a demand from the defense establishment to increase the budget by an additional NIS 25 billion. Next year will operate under a "continuing budget" framework, which limits monthly spending to one-twelfth of the previous year's budget.

Amiel added that the defense budget already stood at NIS161 billion. This is in addition to a 13-year, NIS 350 billion military buildup plan agreed upon by Netanyahu; according to her, parts of this plan are already underway.

In any event, if no funds are received next year under the aid agreement, the government will have to decide how to cover the costs. According to Ministry of Finance representatives at the discussion, the options are raising taxes, cutting budgets for civilian government ministries, or reprioritizing allocations within the defense establishment. Another possibility is increasing government debt, which would lead to a long-term decline in the standard of living.

It was also noted that the aid agreement mandates procurement in the US in US dollars, and it is possible that, without it, better terms and prices could be secured. However, terminating the agreement now would be equivalent to a cost of about half a percent of GDP. "This is roughly equivalent to a 1.5% increase in VAT. It wouldn't necessarily have to be VAT, it would probably be a mix of different sources, but that is the scale of the impact," Amiel said.

Tamar Levy Boneh, Deputy Budget Commissioner for Macro Affairs, showed how the defense budget had expanded from 4.5% of GDP on the eve of the war to 8% today. "Government debt has jumped from 60% to nearly 70%, and we have had to significantly increase the tax burden to absorb defense expenditure. Each year, we stated that we would close the deficit gap the following year, but in every single one of those years there was some unexpected element. This entails an increase in interest costs. The increase relative to the forecast this year alone reached NIS 17 billion, sufficient to fund ten to fifteen government ministries."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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