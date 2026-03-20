Epitomee Medical's slimming pill approved in Europe

Epitomee Medical (TASE: EPIT) has announced approval by the Notified Body designated by the EU to review the production process for the device it has developed: a capsule that expands in the stomach and then dissolves, thus contributing to weight loss. The approval represents the removal of the final barrier to marketing of the product in Europe. Epitomee Medical has signed a distribution agreement with a German company.

The German distributor has committed to ordering $5.3 million worth of the product over the next twelve months, of which $110,000 worth will be for immediate delivery. The company expects that the immediate order will be filled shortly, subject to the security situation in Israel. Epitomee Medical’s production facility is in Caesaria.

Epitomee Medical is headed by Dr. Dan Hashimshony (CEO) and Dr. Shimon Eckhouse (chairperson). Its current market cap is NIS 264 million, after a 46% rise so far this year. The share price is however still well short of the valuation at which the company was floated in 2021.

Capsule already available in Israel

The company is positioning the capsule as a solution for people who wish to reduce their weight by a small or moderate amount, but do not wish to use GLP slimming injections. In a trial, the participants lost 6.6% of their weight on average, 2% more than the control group, and 27% of them lost at least 10% of their body weight.

Epitomee Medical has teamed with US company Revive for the supply of the capsules through online pharmacies, with delivery to the customer’s home. In Israel, Epitomee has begun marketing its products through pharmaceuticals company Rafa, and this is in fact the first market in which it has been active. Sales began in December, and so substantial revenue is still not to be expected in its forthcoming financials. The company has distribution agreements in several other countries.

Until late 2023, the company had a global marketing agreement with Nestle, but the agreement was cancelled after Nestle decided that although the product met the endpoints in its clinical trials, the effect was not sufficiently significant to warrant extensive marketing. The cancellation of that agreement, together with the general state of the market, led to a sharp fall in Epitomee Medical’s share price, a fall that has not yet been fully corrected, despite the rally following approval in the US.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2026.

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