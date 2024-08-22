FIMI cashes in on Bet Shemesh Engines revival

When FIMI Opportunity Funds bought control of Bet Shemesh Engines (TASE: BSEN) in 2016, it’s doubtful whether anyone there imagined such success: a fourfold return on the investment in the veteran industrial enterprise founded more than fifty years ago. The return is outstanding even by the standards of the private equity firm headed by Ishay Davidi (although it has had similar successes in the past, such as with Hadera Paper, Inrom, and Polyram).

In that deal eight years ago, FIMI bought the controlling stake in Bet Shemesh Engines from Len Blavatnik’s Clal Industries and the company’s former CEO Avner Shaham. On Monday this week, FIMI sold part of its stake in the company, which produces and refurbishes aero engine parts, to a group of financial institutions, taking advantage of a more than 170% rise in its share price in the past year.

FIMI sold 10% of Bet Shemesh engines to Clal Insurance, Meitav, Yelin Lapidot, and More, for NIS 178 million, representing a discount of 11% on the market price. The sale represents over a quarter of FIMI’s holding in Bet Shemesh Engines, and leaves it with a 25% stake, which means that it retains control. FIMI previously realized part of its holding in the company in 2019 for NIS 100 million.

FIMI Opportunity Funds was founded in 1996. It specializes in buying industrial, commercial, and services companies, improving their performance significantly, and then selling them. The firm has made about 70 exits over the years, and Bet Shemesh Engines is certainly one of the most impressive.

In the period 2016-2018, FIMI invested some NIS 200 million in buying a controlling stake in Bet Shemesh Engines, and so far, including this week’s sale, it has realized shares to the tune of NIS 350 million.

It continues to hold shares with a market value of NIS 500 million, with Bet Shemesh Engines having a market cap of some NIS 2 billion, which means that its total gain on its investment is some NIS 650 million.

Bet Shemesh Engines today is a different company from what it was in 2016. Shortly after buying its initial stake in the company, FIMI appointed Ram Drori CEO, and FIMI senior partner Gillon Beck, considered number two in the firm to Davidi, was appointed chairperson. The company underwent a streamlining program, and a process of strategic thinking on how it should develop.

Bet Shemesh Engines began to invest tens of millions of dollars in defense technology and engineering. A market source told "Globes": "The demands in aviation and space are the highest there are, and not many companies are capable of manufacturing these complicated parts like Bet Shemesh Engines, and it works with the biggest companies in the world in the industry. In defense, you become a partner in the development itself, and don’t just produce parts."

The strategy was also evident in the fact that, earlier this year, the company reported a contract for the development and production of jet engines. Because of defense secrecy, few details are known about the contract, but the company has received orders worth $75 million in connection with the new engine it is developing, and it expects further orders amounting to as much as NIS 1 billion.

Bet Shemesh Engines’ business expanded rapidly. In 2015, before FIMI made its acquisition, its annual sales totaled $77 million. In its recently released financials for the second quarter of 2024, it recorded sales revenue of $62 million for a single quarter.

The rapid growth is partly attributable to the acquisition of Carmel Forge in 2018 for $58.5 million. Carmel Forge supplies raw materials to Bet Shemesh Engines, and following the acquisition, the latter’s revenue doubled within a year.

In 2023, Bet Shemesh Engines recorded revenue of $210 million, and at the current rate revenue is running at $250 million annually. The company’s framework agreements have also grown during the FIMI years, from $170 million to $2 billion.

"When a large overseas customer signs a contract for five and even ten years amounting to $250-300 million, he has to be sure that Bet Shemesh Engines will deliver on time, without problems, and with all the requirements," the market source says. "That wasn’t the case a decade ago, and under the FIMI umbrella confidence in the company has been created."

In 2022, Bet Shemesh Engines’ net profit was $4.7 million. Last year, it jumped to $60 million, but that was mainly thanks to the sale of land adjacent to the engines factory in Bet Shemesh to Migdal Insurance for NIS 320 million. In the second quarter of 2024, profit rose to a record $9 million, giving a $16 million profit for the first half year, more than three times the profit for the corresponding period of 2023.

"This is a company with a good business in civil and military aviation," the source says. "It produces critical components, and it will therefore probably continue to benefit from global demand and from the strong following wind in both areas."

Among Bet Shemesh Engines’ customers are huge companies like Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, and Rolls Royce. In 2023, 71% of its revenue came from the civil market and the rest from the military market. 80% of its sales are export sales.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 22, 2024.

