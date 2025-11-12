FIMI raising $1.5b eighth fund

Private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds is raising an eighth fund, its largest so far. The firm aims to raise $1.5 billion, half from Israeli investors and half from overseas. The fund is expected to close by June 2026.

FIMI’s previous fund, amounting to $1.25 billion, closed at the end of 2020, and was in high demand. Once the raising of the eighth fund is completed, the total amount raised by the firm will reach $6 billion.

FIMI is the largest private equity firm in Israel, and next year will celebrate 30 years since it was founded. It has recently generated value for its investors from a series of exits. According to its figures, in the past two and a half years it has realized stakes in twelve companies for an aggregate $1.9 billion, and has remaining stakes in them worth $1.18 billion. Its original investment in the companies totaled $752 million.

The firm’s good results over the years should lend it a following wind in raising the new fund, to which can be added the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has so far held, making it easier for foreign investors to justify an investment an Israeli fund.

FIMI buys control of companies and carries out measures to enhance their value. To date, it has acquired control of 108 companies and sold 76 of them for an aggregate of over $9 billion. It invests in a variety of sectors, but avoids real estate and financial companies.

FIMI founder and CEO Ishay Davidi said that the firm would continue with its strategy of acquiring and enhancing companies. "The past few years have been especially challenging for the Israeli economy and the global economy, with unprecedented events such as the Covid pandemic and October 7, but even during this period we continued to invest consistently and even significantly intensified our activity. This fact reflects our deep faith in the Israeli companies and in their economic potential in Israel and around the world," he said.

"Our experience, stability, and financial strength enable us to continue to lead the market, to identify strategic opportunities, and generate returns for both local and international investors," Davidi added. "FIMI makes a significant contribution to the Israeli economy. Its portfolio companies have created thousands of new jobs, and strengthened Israel’s economic standing. The enhancement processes and investments of billions of shekels in the companies have boosted their businesses in Israel and beyond."

