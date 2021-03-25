Final election results confirm stalemate

The Central Election Committee has announced the final result of the election for the 24th Knesset. There is no clear winner. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing block musters 59 seats with the addition of Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett. The anti-Netanyahu parties have a total of 57 seats, but make a highly unlikely combination. The balance is held by Ra'am, the smallest party in the Knesset, with four seats. RELATED ARTICLES Israel's Arab kingmaker? The full results are as follows: Likud - 30 Knesset seats Yesh Atid - 17 Shas - 9 Blue & White - 8 United Torah Judaism - 7 Labor - 7 Yisrael Beitenu - 7 Yamina - 7 Religious Zionist - 6 Joint Arab List 6 New Hope - 6 Meretz - 6 Ra'am - 4 Voter turnout was 67.4%. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2021 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021