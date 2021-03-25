search
Front > News

Final election results confirm stalemate

Naftali Bennett and Benjamin |Netanyahu credit: Moti Milrod, Ha'aretz
25 Mar, 2021 22:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Even with Yamina, Benjamin Netanyahu's block has only 59 Knesset seats, but his opponents are a highly unlikely mix.

The Central Election Committee has announced the final result of the election for the 24th Knesset. There is no clear winner. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing block musters 59 seats with the addition of Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett. The anti-Netanyahu parties have a total of 57 seats, but make a highly unlikely combination. The balance is held by Ra'am, the smallest party in the Knesset, with four seats.

The full results are as follows:

Likud - 30 Knesset seats
Yesh Atid - 17
Shas - 9
Blue & White - 8
United Torah Judaism - 7
Labor - 7
Yisrael Beitenu - 7
Yamina - 7
Religious Zionist - 6
Joint Arab List 6
New Hope - 6
Meretz - 6
Ra'am - 4

Voter turnout was 67.4%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Naftali Bennett and Benjamin |Netanyahu credit: Moti Milrod, Ha'aretz
Naftali Bennett and Benjamin |Netanyahu credit: Moti Milrod, Ha'aretz
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018