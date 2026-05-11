Fiscal deficit falls to lowest since 2023

Israel’s fiscal deficit for the twelve months to the end of April amounted to 3.8% of GDP, reaching NIS 81.3 billion at the end of the month, the Accountant General’s Department at the Ministry of Finance announced today. This represents a decline of 0.4% of GDP in comparison with the deficit of 4.2% of GDP at the end of March.

The cumulative twelve-month deficit of 3.8% of GDP is the lowest recorded in Israel since November 2023. Before the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war in October of that year, the deficit was just 1.5% of GDP. By the end of 2023 it had jumped to 4.3%.

The positive surprise in the deficit figures is on both sides of the balance. Government spending in April totaled NIS 53.9 billion, NIS 5.6 billion less than in April last year. Meanwhile, tax receipts continued their upward trend in April. Total state tax receipts amounted to NIS 50.6 billion last month, which compares with NIS 48.3 billion in April 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.