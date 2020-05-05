Former Check Point execs co Orca Security raises $20m

Orca Security today announced a $20 million Series A financing round led by GGV Capital with participation from YL Ventures and SVCI (Silicon Valley CISO Investments). The funding will fuel company growth to help more worldwide customers gain deeper visibility into AWS, Azure, and GCP at a fraction of the time and operational cost of alternative solutions.

The company was founded by former Check Point CTO Avi Shua (CEO) and Gil Geron, also a former Check Point executive. Orca has 37 employees in its Israeli and US offices and plans increasing the workforce to 50 this year.

Shua said, "Organizations expect to have rapid cloud growth while maintaining security. This cannot be achieved by playing whack-a-mole with per-asset agent deployments. You can’t continue to iterate on tools designed for on-prem environments and expect to win the coverage game in the cloud. You lose both agility and security. Orca Security has developed an entirely new way of helping organizations identify, understand, and prioritize cloud security issues - without slowing their innovation or worrying about the thoroughness of their coverage."

