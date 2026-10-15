Former Nice CEO Barak Eilam to chair UK fintech co

Nearly two years have passed since Barak Eilam stepped down as CEO of Nice (TASE: NICE; Nasdaq: NICE), and he is now set to return to a senior position at another Nasdaq-listed company. British fintech firm Wise Group plc (LSE: WISE; Nasdaq: WSE) has announced that Eilam is joining its board of directors, with the intention of appointing him as chairman.

Wise is a London-based provider of money transfer services. It is dual-listed on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (the latter listing a recent development), with a market cap of $11.7 billion. Wise Group’s current chairman, David Wells, is expected to step down in April, and Eilam, who will initially be appointed as a director, is slated to replace him. The company noted that Eilam is "an experienced technology executive and director, with nearly three decades of experience in building and scaling global technology businesses."

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Eilam led Nice as CEO for a decade, from 2014 to 2024. He was succeeded by Scott Russell, who currently heads the company. During his tenure of just over ten years at the helm of Nice, Eilam received total compensation amounting to some $147 million, of which $122 million consisted of stock-based compensation. In addition to his anticipated role at Wise Group, he serves as a director at other companies, including Israeli company Similarweb and Israeli-American company Payoneer. Payoneer has announced its sale to Canadian company Nuvei for $2.75 billion, a transaction that has not yet been completed.

Wise Group CEO and founder Kristo Käärmann stated that he was highly impressed by what Eilam had built at NICE over the course of 25 years, saying that Eilam joined the company as an engineer and transformed it into a global leader in cloud-based enterprise software.

Eilam said, "Wise is one of the most distinctive and important technology companies in global financial services. The team has built an extraordinary business by fundamentally improving how people and businesses move money across borders, combining a strong customer proposition with a technology-driven and highly-scalable model."

Wise Group has not yet disclosed details of the compensation package Eilam will receive from the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2026.

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