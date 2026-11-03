French tech entrepreneur buys two floors in Tel Aviv tower

A French-Jewish high-tech entrepreneur residing in Paris has bought two floors in the Daniel Tower in Tel Aviv, developed by the Yossi Avrahami Group, for NIS 119 million. The tower is located at 7 Hayarkon Street, near the promenade, and combines residential apartments and a boutique hotel. According to information obtained by "Globes", the purchase consists of the 14th and 16th floors of the tower, with an average price of NIS 59.5 million per floor.

The two floors were sold in shell condition. Finishing works and architectural adaptations costing millions of shekels more will presumably will be carried out on each floor. Yehuda Marciano was the broker for the transaction.

Real estate agency Ronkin is offering an apartment on the fifteenth floor of the same tower for NIS 32 million. According to the listing, this is a four-room apartment with a built area of 185 square meters plus a 30 square-meter balcony. The asking price amounts to NIS 173,000 shekels per square meter (excluding the balcony). In the current deal, the price per square meter is over NIS 145,000.

Previous transactions in the project were cited in a real estate appraisal prepared by appraiser Erez Cohen in March 2026 for hotels company Pie Siam for a different property in Tel Aviv. The valuation in late 2025 noted transactions at the Daniel project ranging from NIS 90,000 to NIS 120,000 per square meter.

The Daniel Tower was designed by Yashar Architects. It will comprise 24 floors and 57 apartments, together with an 81-room hotel. Residents of the tower will have access to the hotel’s facilities and services, including a spa, a rooftop swimming pool, and concierge services. The residential tower will also feature a gym, a Pilates studio, a business lounge, and a cinema room.

The project is located in the western part of the Kerem Hateimanim neighborhood, bounded by Hayarkon, Nehemia, and Daniel streets. In June 2019, "Globes" reported that Yossi Avrahami had acquired the plot for NIS 250 million. The sale was part of the dissolution of joint ownership among the previous owners, following their failure to reach agreement on how to exercise the building rights. At that time, the zoning plan applicable to the land permitted the construction of a 15-story tower containing 70 apartments.

Subsequently, a new plan was advanced combining residential units, a hotel, and public space, and was officially approved in August 2023. The plan also includes the widening of Hayarkon Street. In February 2025, the existing structures on the site were demolished to make way for the project, and construction began this year. According to the minutes of the Tel Aviv Municipality’s Assets Committee from September 2025, the project will also include a public space measuring 495 square meters (gross), comprising 383 square meters of primary space and 112 square meters of service space. This area, along with eight parking spaces, will be transferred to the Municipality at no cost as a condition for the project’s occupancy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

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