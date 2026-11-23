Income-producing real estate company G City (TASE: GCT) (formerly Gazit Globe) is exiting the US market, controlling shareholder Chaim Katzman revealed during an investor call following the release of the company's financial statements. The move comes as Katzman seeks to reduce leverage at the company he founded 35 years ago, and follows the collapse of negotiations to sell control of the firm to businessman Tzachi Abu.

"We have decided to sell all of our holdings in the United States," Katzman declared at the start of the investor call. "We see no point in maintaining a presence in the United States under these circumstances; instead, we intend to focus on our target markets, Israel and Poland. As a first step, we have put assets in the US valued at $350 million up for sale, and negotiations on these are already quite advanced."

Katzman’s statement comes against a backdrop of market concerns over G City’s financial position, given its high level of liabilities. "I am aware of the difficulty in understanding how we intend to meet all our challenges and address debt repayments due in 2027 and 2028. We understand this as well, and we have an orderly plan with plenty of safety margins not only to reduce our leverage and refinance debt that needs to be refinanced, but also to continue growing in our target markets, which are Israel and Poland."

Katzman stated that the Scandinavian subsidiary, Citycon, was also working to realize assets: "They have an €850 million asset-disposal plan for this year. They have announced that an asset in Sweden, valued at approximately €350 million, is up for sale, with bids expected in the coming days, so I see progress on this front."

Additionally, Katzman said that he was continuing to evaluate offers for the sale of a controlling stake in G City. "We are working toward G City becoming a company without a controlling core, which will release it from the provisions of the Concentration Law so that it can float its subsidiaries. If we don’t achieve this from the top down, we will do it from the bottom up: the moment that Norstar [the entity through which Katzman controls G City - A.G.] ceases to have a controlling core, G City automatically becomes a company without a controlling core. This is an option we are exploring, and one that I am personally considering as well."

Finally, Katzman addressed claims made last week by Nathan Hetz during an investor call held by Alony Hetz Properties and Investments, of which he is president and CEO, suggesting that Israeli-owned companies are facing financing difficulties and tightening conditions in Europe. "I’ve seen comments in the market to the effect that Israeli-owned companies are encountering difficulties. That has not been my experience. This year, we have already secured financing for assets totaling approximately €900 million, and by year-end our total refinancing will exceed €1 billion," Katzman said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2026.

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