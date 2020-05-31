Gasoline prices in Israel to rise sharply Sun night

After five consecutive months of falls in gasoline prices in Israel during the Covid-19 crisis, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.42 (9%) to NIS 5.21 per liter on Sunday night at midnight June 1, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.36 to NIS 4.47 on Sunday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Oil prices have been rising substantially on world markets after most countries in the west have been relaxing their lockdowns and getting economies back moving again.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2020

