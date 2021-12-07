"Globes" names 2021's "Most Promising Israeli Startups"

At a special "Globes" conference this morning, the ten startups considered by 63 venture capital firms to be the most promising in Israel in 2021 were unveiled. The list is topped by DataRails, whose product turns Excel spreadsheets into a full, sophisticated FP&A (financial planning and analysis) system.

Each of the venture capital firms that responded to the survey named one startup in its own portfolio and four others. Companies that have already attained unicorn status, that is, have reached a valuation of $1 billion or more, were excluded.

Second in the ranking is workforce management solution company Connecteam, and third is StreamElements, which provides a platform for connecting independent web broadcasters with major brands seeking to advertise to the elusive Generation Z.

For the full ranking, click here.

