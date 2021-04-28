Globes ranks Israel's Growth Champions

Israeli financial newspaper Globes, in partnership with international business data company Statista, is launching a new project: Israel's Growth Champions 2022. The aim of the project is to locate and rank those Israeli companies with the fastest rate of revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.

Rapidly growing innovative companies are the force moving the global economy in the 21st century. They create jobs and maintain competitiveness in the market. The new ranking aims to highlight the achievements of these companies and track their development.

A special report by Globes and Statista will be published in October 2021.

Statista plans to make contact with potential candidates and these companies have until July 2021 to register and be included in the ranking. They can also register independently.

All Israeli companies with revenue of more than NIS 300,000 in 2017 and NIS 3 million in 2020 are entitled to be included, provided they are not part of a group, which consolidates its financial reports, or a branch of an international company. Register here

Meet Statista

With a database of more than 1 million statistics, Statista, is one of the world's leading business data platforms for analyzing strategic markets, statistics and providing research findings.

Statista is a major portal providing access to data, insights and trends on more than 80,000 topics and 170 industries. The portal contains proprietary surveys, exclusive secondary sources and data from more than 22,500 sources.

Statista, which is headquartered in Germany and was founded in 2007, has more than 1,000 employees in 12 cities worldwide. Statista offers its more than 1.5 million registered users from business, science and the public sector access to high-quality and reliable data and statistics, according to scientific standards.

Statista's Research & Analysis Department conducts analyses and research for its customers.

Statista's customers include multinational corporations, more than 2,000 universities and technical schools, leading consultancy and management companies, advertising agencies, trade organizations, banks and financial institutrions, political NGOs and many others. Partners to its project in the media and communications include The Financial Times, Forbes, The Independent, El Mundo, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Business Insider, and LinkedIn.