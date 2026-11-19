For years, it seemed as though Israel Railways was charging forward: massive projects, development budgets, and the recruitment of thousands of employees. But alongside this rapid expansion, a financial problem was brewing, one that has now escalated into an official warning. The Government Companies Authority has sounded the alarm about a real liquidity risk at the railway and is demanding that the company should formulate a comprehensive efficiency plan. A report compiled by the Authority, which has reached "Globes", indicates that expenses and the workforce have grown at a pace far outstripping the increase in the railway's operational output, all while profitability has steadily declined.

Workforce swells, output lags

Data gathered by the Authority comparing the company’s performance in 2019 and 2025 reveal a dramatic gap between inputs and outputs. During this period, Israel Railway’s wage expenses surged by 60%, from NIS 1.05 billion in 2019 to NIS 1.66 billion in 2025. Over the period, the workforce grew by 37%, from 3,749 to 5,145.

This expansion in personnel, however, has barely translated into better service for the public. According to the report, during those same years, passenger numbers grew by only 4%, rail infrastructure expanded by 4%, total train mileage increased by 7%, and the average number of daily trains rose by 8%. By comparison, between 2014 and 2019, a 26% increase in output was accompanied by a proportional 29% rise in the number of employees. In Israel Railway’s defense, it should be noted that recent years, unlike the preceding period, have been marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing wars, factors that may have negatively impacted output.

At any rate, according to the Authority’s calculations, had the workforce been adjusted to match the real growth in output, which averaged 6%, Israel Railways should have only 3,974 staff members. In reality, there is an excess of 1,171 employees relative to the growth in output.

This discrepancy is particularly pronounced in four main divisions. Foremost among them is the Development Division, where the number of employees surged by 133%, from 222 in 2019 to 518 in 2025, representing an excess of 283 employees beyond what would be justified by the output. The Authority criticizes the fact that even this massive expansion in personnel failed to prevent significant project delays.

"A situation has arisen in which the company’s fixed-cost base has grown disproportionately to its output, while the public is not receiving the service improvements for which it is paying," the report states. Consequently, the Authority is demanding that Israel Railways should formulate and implement an efficiency plan, which includes reviewing staffing and wage expenditures against actual output.

Freight operations running at a loss

Alongside the surge in expenses, the report reveals just how thin Israel Railway’s profit margins are, and how they are steadily being wiped out. The company’s revenue grew from NIS 2.56 billion in 2019 to NIS 3.65 billion in 2025, but very little remains on the bottom line. In 2025, the company posted a total profit of only NIS 56.5 million (a profit margin of 1.55%), which compares with a loss of NIS 24.3 million in 2019.

The trend from 2023 through to the first half of 2026 is even more concerning, indicating a sharp erosion: the gross profit margin plummeted from 12.6% in 2023 to just 1.8%. In the first half of 2026, Israel Railways posted an operating loss amounting to 3.85% of its revenue, and a net loss amounting to 1.45% of its revenue. Some of the loss may be attributable to Operation Roaring Lion against Iran in February-March this year, which resulted in shrapnel damage at railway stations and reduced operational output.

In any event, a primary financial drain is the freight sector, an activity the Authority defines as strategic for the national economy, but on which losses continue to mount. Between 2019 and 2025, the sector's revenue remained stagnant, shifting from NIS 326 million to NIS 324 million, while the annual loss nearly doubled, rising from NIS 33.6 million to NIS 62.6 million. The loss-to-revenue ratio surged from 10.3% to 19.3%.

The Authority notes that these losses are occurring despite high market demand, and warns that the sector's inefficiency could harm the supply chain and broader economic utility. "Freight and terminal operations require business flexibility and alignment with the supply chains of the ports and industry," the report states, calling for structural reforms to restore the sector's health.

The only bright spot in the report comes from the railway’s commercial sector, which shows high profitability but remains small in scope. While its revenue more than doubled from NIS 27 million in 2019 to NIS 71.4 million in 2025, and profits reached NIS 45.3 million (an impressive 63.5% profit margin), this sector accounts for less than 2% of the company's total revenue. The Authority believes that this represents untapped potential and urges an acceleration of business development in the commercial spaces at railway stations.

The most critical finding in the report is concerns Israel Railways’ financial stability: an immediate liquidity risk. According to the Authority, the combination of negative cash flow from operations, an operating loss, and the absence of a defined safety buffer creates an increasing dependency on the timing of transfers from the state, on working capital loans, and on debt forgiveness. Furthermore, the Authority found that the Railway was in violation of the provisions of a circular applicable to government-owned companies: it lacks any official policy for a financial buffer for managing liquidity risks, relying instead on its current cash balance.

Government Companies Authority demands immediate streamlining

In its report, the Government Companies Authority calls on Israel Railway’s management to take action in three key areas: streamlining the workforce and payroll expenses, rehabilitating freight operations, and realizing the company’s commercial potential, besides immediately addressing liquidity risks. Regarding the latter, the Authority demands that Israel Railway’s board of directors should discuss the matter at its next meeting and establish a binding policy on a financial safety buffer.

These demands come at a time when Israel Railways has a leadership vacuum. The company has been operating without a permanent CEO for over a year, ever since Moshe (Shiko) Zana stepped down in August 2025. A recent attempt to appoint Yaakov Marciano as acting CEO sparked a confrontation on the board, leading to the resignation of two external directors, retired judge Sarah Frisch and Prof. Shulamit Geller. The appointment was subsequently rejected by the Appointments Committee, and Avshalom (Avi) Elmaliach was appointed acting CEO instead.

There has been turmoil over other key positions. : Chairperson Moshe Shimoni concluded a tenure of approximately six years in June 2026 (he was succeeded by Avner Flor, who previously served as acting CEO and formerly held the position of director general of the Ministry of Transport). That same month, VP of Freight Israel Marko was removed from his post following two serious safety incidents involving freight trains. This week, the series of departures continued as CFO Ronit Zalman-Malach announced that she would be stepping down from her role in February 2027.

Response from Israel Railways

"Israel Railways is a leading government-owned company and one of the finest entities in the public sector. The company serves over 300,000 passengers daily, while continuously expanding and upgrading both its rail services and infrastructure, all to meet demand that has reached record levels over the past two years. Last year alone, the railway facilitated 72 million passenger journeys. A revolutionary train schedule is currently being implemented, featuring increased frequency on the most high-demand lines and the deployment of ETCS-the world’s most advanced signaling system.

"This growth in all aspects, including the expansion of human resources, is designed to support the company’s national objective: transporting 300 million passengers by 2040. It encompasses the development of infrastructure, technologies, and services essential for expanding the national rail network and enhancing the quality of life across the country. Notably, the railway ranked first for service quality among all public transport operators in Israel, according to the "Brand Index" survey-an independent assessment conducted by the *Globes* newspaper.

"The railway plans its operations under normal conditions, while adhering to budget constraints dictated by the state’s payment for services. It consistently earns high ratings from credit rating agencies, enjoys the confidence of investors, and, most importantly, continues to see its customer base grow annually at an unprecedented rate.

"Despite unprecedented challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, an ongoing war, the drafting of employees for reserve duty, and more, the company continues to fulfill all its national mandates, in the provision of passenger services and in the development of infrastructure, including the construction and expansion of future railway lines.

"It is regrettable that certain parties are exploiting Operation Roaring Lion and the associated budgetary impacts on Israel Railways (which have yet to be fully covered by the state) to undermine the company’s financial performance. This comes after railway employees and management successfully maintained operational continuity throughout the conflict. Israel Railways is dedicated to self-assessment and enhancing efficiency wherever necessary; we will review the inquiry from the Government Companies Authority and act in accordance with its directives."

The Transport Workers' Union at the Histadrut stated in response: "Attempting to link Israel Railways' financial situation to its employees is detached from reality. The report itself indicates that the primary failures are managerial and budgetary in nature, pertaining to project management, procurement and planning processes, and the employment of staff and managers under personal contracts, and development contracts, and do not stem from the dedicated work of the railway employees, who have time and again demonstrated their commitment to the country and the public.

"The Histadrut and the Israel Railways Workers' Committee will not allow the employees to be made scapegoats for managerial failures. This is an attempt to divert the discussion away from the responsibility of the decision-makers and to pave the way for harming the workforce. We will stand as an unyielding bulwark against any attempt to infringe employees' rights, job security, or terms of employment."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.