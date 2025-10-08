Green Lantern buys frozen fries co Tapugan for NIS 507m

Kerur Holdings (TASE: KRUR), controlled by Shlomo Rodav and Roni Gat through Israel Lighterage and Supply Co. Ltd., in which each holds 50%, reports that it has signed an agreement with Richard Hunter’s investment firm Green Lantern for the sale of its stake in Tapugan Industries (37.74%), together with the other shareholders in Tapugan. The total consideration is NIS 507 million, or which Kerur Holdings will receive NIS 207 million. The agreement is subject to several conditions, among them approval by the Competition Authority.

<p>Under the agreement, the consideration will be paid in two instalments: NIS 400 million when the deal is completed, and NIS 107 million a year later.

<p>The agreement stipulates that the latest date for completion is December 31, 2025, but that if approval has not been received from the Competition Authority by that date, there will be an automatic extension until March 31, 2026. If the deal is completed after the end of this year, the consideration will rise by NIS 150,000 per day, of which Kerur Holdings will receive NIS 61,200.

<p>Keur Holdings will post a pre-tax gain of NIS 192 million on the sale.

<p>Tapugan produces frozen potato chips and other potato products.

<p>Through the current acquisition, Green Lantern will expand its holdings in the Israeli food market. It already has a strong presence in the dairy, ice cream, and meat sectors, including holdings in Gad Dairies, which was floated last month on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Feldman Ice Creams, Marina Galil Mushrooms, and meat products company Yehiam Delicatessen, at Kibbutz Yehiam.

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href="https://en.globes.co.i>en.globes.co.il</a> - on October 8, 2025.</i>

