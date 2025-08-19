Hamas says yes to latest ceasefire plan

Hamas has given a positive response to the latest proposal by the intermediaries in the negotiations between it and Israel on an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip and the return of the hostages. The intermediaries have put forward a version of the plan of US special envoy to the Middle East and special envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff.

The plan has two stages. In the first, Hamas is supposed to release ten living hostages and fifteen bodies of hostages who have died in captivity. After 60 days, the remaining ten living hostages and the remaining bodies are to be handed over, on condition that Israel halts its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The deal is similar to a previous proposal that Hamas rejected. The proposal leaves fundamental matters in dispute to be dealt with at a later stage: demands by Israel for disarming of Hamas and exile of its leaders; and Hamas demands for the release of its fighters held by Israel.

Palestinian-American Bashara Bahbah, who has served as a mediator between Hamas and the US alongside Witkoff, said last night, "Residents of Gaza, the Egyptian-Qatari efforts have led to Hamas accepting the Witkoff proposal with slight amendments. The intermediaries are now waiting for Israel’s response to this proposal. We hope that these efforts will mature into a ceasefire that will lead to the end of the war.

Although Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led a government decision to conquer Gaza City and finally defeat Hamas militarily, in his public pronouncements he has left open the possibility of a staged agreement to bring back the hostages. Netanyahu’s comment on Hamas’s agreement to the current proposal was that the organization was "under atomic pressure."

