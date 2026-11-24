The housing slowdown in Israel is affecting investors too, and those who bought apartments in recent years can find themselves selling at a substantial loss. After years of steadily rising home prices, some investors are finding they have to cut their asking price to attract a buyer, sometimes selling for less in real terms than they paid. That at least exempts them from betterment tax. Transaction costs, particularly the high purchase tax levied on investors deepens the overall loss.

How widespread is the trend, and where have investors been hit hardest? Figures published by Ministry of Finance deputy chief economist Galit Ben Naim, show that a substantial share of investors who sold apartments in 2025 after holding them for five years took a loss in real terms. The figures vary widely across the country, both in the share of investors who sold at a loss and in how long they held their apartments.

The south saw 62% of investors take a loss

A nationwide analysis of about 12,000 sales by investors in 2025 covered by finalized real estate betterment tax assessments found that 47.5% of investors who sold an apartment within five years of buying it took a loss in real terms.

The share of investors who sold at a loss fell sharply the longer they held their apartments. It was 17.2% among those who held them for six to 10 years and 1.9% among those who held them for more than 30 years.

In the south, the share was well above the national average. Some 62% of investors who sold an apartment within five years took a loss in real terms, and some sold for less than they had paid even before adjusting for inflation. Nearly 25% of investors who sold apartments in the south in 2025 had held them for less than five years, compared with just 9.7% nationwide. Investors made nearly 2,000 sales in the south, the most of any region examined.

One possible explanation is oversupply. Construction began on about 50,000 apartments in Beersheva, Ofakim, Netivot, Ashkelon, Dimona and Kiryat Gat over the past five years, some in subsidized housing programs. Some of those apartments entered the rental market, increasing competition. This may lead investors who are struggling to find tenants to accept a lower sale price as well.

Ben Naim recalls that the picture was almost the reverse in 2009, when investors in the south sold apartments after particularly short holding periods and made handsome profits. She suggests that some sellers may now be trying to cut their losses, much like investors placing a stop-loss order in the capital market.

Tel Aviv investors can afford to wait

The Tel Aviv region also had a high share of loss-making sales. Some 57% of investors who sold an apartment within five years took a loss in real terms, and most of the sales took place in Tel Aviv itself. A substantial share of the apartments were bought in 2021, which Ben Naim calls "The year of euphoria in the real estate market," just before interest rates began to rise.

To illustrate the point, Ben Naim cited several deals, including a luxury apartment that sold in 2025 for just over NIS 10 million after being bought about two years earlier at a considerably higher price. The seller had bought the apartment shortly before construction was completed, from buyers who had purchased it directly from the contractor. The original buyers used the proceeds from the sale to make the final payment to the builder and assigned the purchase contract to the new buyer. Ben Naim said this may have allowed the original buyers to avoid paying a cancellation fee on a deal they could not or did not want to complete. "They found someone to step into their shoes. In hindsight, it seems the shoes were too big for him," she wrote.

In another deal, a buyer paid just under NIS 3 million for a Tel Aviv apartment in 2022 in an "apartment under construction" arrangement, intending it to replace his existing home. By then, the Bank of Israel had raised its interest rate twice, by a cumulative 0.65 percentage points. Three years later, the buyer sold the new apartment at a loss after failing to sell his previous home within the time allowed by law. As a result, he was classified as an investor for tax purposes, even though he had originally bought the apartment as a replacement home. Because he sold at a loss, he owed no tax.

In Bat Yam, a second-hand apartment was bought for about NIS 1.5 million shortly after the outbreak of the war in October 2023, partly because of the potential for an urban renewal project in the building. About a year after the purchase, the residents reached an agreement with a developer, but the anticipated rise in value failed to materialize. In mid-2025, the apartment sold for exactly what the buyer had paid. Ben Naim estimates that the potential for urban renewal was already reflected in the purchase price. The buyer made no nominal gain and paid more than NIS 100,000 in purchase tax, on top of other transaction costs.

Ben Naim notes that only a minority of investors in the Tel Aviv region rushed to sell after a relatively short holding period. "Those who don’t have to sell probably aren’t selling," she says. Investors with deep pockets may be able to afford to wait, she adds, and that may partly explain the low number of deals in the region’s resale market. She also puts the question to contractors in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam, who hold some 15,000 unsold new apartments.

Most Jerusalem sellers held their apartments for decades

The Jerusalem region, which also includes Beit Shemesh, had the lowest share of investors who took a loss when selling a home within five years of buying it. Just 27% sold at a loss in real terms.

Less than 7% of investor sales in the Jerusalem region in 2025 involved apartments held for up to five years. Meanwhile, 63% of investors who sold apartments had held them for at least 20 years, the highest share in the country. Of those who sold, 44.4% had held their apartments for more than 30 years and another 18.5% for 21 to 30 years.

The figures show that long-term investment is particularly common in the Jerusalem region, where many investors hold properties for decades. Those long ownership periods allowed them to ride out price declines without realizing losses.

Ben Naim stresses that Jerusalem investors did see property values fall. She says some saw declines in real terms from the second half of the 1990s until just before the 2008 global financial crisis, after which interest rates fell to near zero.

The figures come amid a decline in investor activity. According to the Ministry of Finance, investors bought just 849 apartments in September 2026, down 29% from September 2025, and their share of all deals fell to 13.6%. The decline was steep in Netanya and Tel Aviv, where investor purchases fell by 47% and 43%, respectively. Investors sold 1,080 apartments, down 10% from a year earlier, and still sold more homes than they bought.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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