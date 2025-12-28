How much does it cost to live by the sea in Israel?

Israel’s housing market is currently in a slump, but despite this homes near the seafront are still very expensive. Clearly though when it comes to the high prices fetched by a home near the beach, Nahariya and Hadera are not as costly as Netanya, and Ashdod and Ashkelon are cheaper than Tel Aviv and Herzliya. This review includes a sample of transactions carried out along the Mediterranean coast, from Nahariya in the north to Ashkelon in the south.

Nahariya

Deals near the seafront in Nahariya are completed at reasonable price levels, and prices of NIS 4 million and above are considered very high.

The most expensive deal this year in Nahariya was recorded in a new project by Schechter & Sons on 2 Hazdrachet Street in the city, where a 166-square-meter, sixth floor penthouse with 5 rooms was sold for NIS 7.01 million, according to tax authority data. A mini-penthouse on the fifth floor of the building was sold for NIS 4.3 million. The project is close to the sea, with a view of the sea from most of the apartments, greatly increasing the price.

Kiryat Yam

The project in Kiryat Yam is one of the most unique residential developments being built along the coast, as it is not a tower that competes with its surroundings for an open view of the sea, but rather a low-rise project that is unusual even in relation to its immediate surroundings.

The Nativ Group is constructing 172 apartments, in 18 buildings of three floors each, in the north of the city, which was built mainly in the 1990s, during the mass immigration from the former Soviet Union. A plot of land remained in the western part of the neighborhood near the sea, which the developers are taking advantage of to build this project.

Several apartments in this project have been sold for NIS 3.5-4 million. The most expensive deal this year was a 156 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment, which sold for NIS 4 million. By the modest prices of the Kiryat Yam apartments market, these are definitely luxury deals.

Haifa

Most luxury deals in Haifa are usually on the Carmel with a sea view from above, but one project has stood out this year right by the beach. A 117 square meter, four-room apartment on Hubert Humphrey Street, about 40 meters from the sea was sold for NIS 6.2 million.

Hadera

Over the past 15 years, the real estate market in Hadera has been changing, and the coastal strip in the city, west of Highway 2, is beginning to fill up with towers of luxury apartments.

At the end of 2024, a 200-square-meter penthouse was sold on the 20th floor on Arazei Lebanon Street, which is located quite far back from the sea, for NIS 6.8 million. This year, deals are being closed in a project closer to the sea at similar price for smaller apartments.

This is the Vida Towers project on Rehavam Zeevi Street, owned by the Asdan real estate company, which will include one building with 23 floors and 104 apartments, and a second building with 24 floors and 109 apartments. The towers will be connected by a ground floor and shared areas. A five-room, 14th floor, 130 square meter apartment was sold this year for NIS 8.1 million, and additional apartments on lower floors were sold for more than NIS 6 million. In a nearby tower, on Boaron Street, a penthouse was sold about five years ago for more than NIS 10 million, but the other apartments did not reach the price levels achieved for the "regular" apartments in this project.

Netanya

The city has recorded a number of impressive beachside deals in the past year. In the Ir Yamim neighborhood, the Y.H. Dimri sold several apartments in a project on Nathan Yonatan Street for prices of NIS 9 million and more, including a penthouse for NIS 15.5 million.

Further north is the "Shirat Hayam" neighborhood, just back from the sea, west of Hashulit Park and north of the Irisim Reserve. About two months ago, one of the penthouses in the project by Aviv Melisron was sold for NIS 15.9 million.

At 30 Nitza Boulevard, on the cliff overlooking the Mediterranean, is the Blue Cliff project built by Ken Hator. As part of the project, the building that previously served as the Galilee Hotel was demolished, and its place will be taken by a 34-floor tower that will include hotel rooms on the lower floors and apartments on the upper floors. About half of the apartments have already been sold, most of them to US Jews.

In this project, there has been the purchase of pairs of apartments. In June, two adjoining apartments of 160 square meters each on the 20th floor were sold for NIS 8.6 million each, and the next day, two adjoining apartments of the same size on the 24th floor were sold for NIS 9 million each. In October, a third pair of apartments was purchased, on the 29th floor of the tower, with two apartments of 160 square meters sold for NIS 9.9 million each. In all three cases, the buyers intend to combine the apartments into one large apartment.

In the prestigious NAT-600 coastal neighborhood, a deal was completed this year for NIS 17.9 million for a 300-square-meter penthouse on the 18th floor of a ten-year-old tower built by the Ginadi Company on Gila Street. It is the biggest deal made in the city in the past year, according to the Tax Authority website. Yaki Briga, the controlling owner of Zion Briga, reports on luxury deals in the company's project on Leviathan Street near the Blue Bay Hotel. Although most of the apartments in the project are part of a government subsidized program, about 20 deals have been recorded so far at levels of NIS 6 million or more. This year, a 6-room apartment on the 11th floor of the tower was sold for NIS 8.14 million. Apartments on the upper floors have been sold for more than NIS 10 million.

Herzliya

The city's coastal neighborhood is Herzliya Pituah, which is considered one of the most prestigious in the country. Unlike other coastal neighborhoods, it is mainly houses rather than apartment blocks, with the vast majority of homes not having any sea view. However, when viewed from a distance, the sky is the limit, and Galei Techelet Street is a prime example of this.

The street has about 60 houses, about half of which are right on the cliff on its western side with an open view to the sea. The prices of the western houses are consequently more than double those on the eastern side of the street, with limited sea views, if any.

The biggest deal made on the street, and in fact for any home in Israel, was recorded in 2020, when the late Sheldon Adelson purchased the villa that served as the US ambassador's residence at 40 Galei Techelet Street for NIS 230.35 million. Several other deals on this street have exceeded the NIS 100 million threshold.

However, there are also several high-rise construction projects in the area that are being sold at very high prices. Ofer Investments is building a large project on Abba Eban Street, near the marina, on 19 acres of land. The project between Abba Eban, Tzanchan, Stroma and Ramot Yam streets in Herzliya Pituah, and will include ground-level construction and five- and 12-floor buildings.

This year, several apartments were sold in the project for prices ranging from NIS 5.4 to 11 million, while the highest deal was in a 12-floor building, on the ninth floor where a 210-square-meter apartment was sold for NIS 21.4 million. This is the most expensive deal in the city over the past year for an apartment.

Tel Aviv

Just recently, one of the biggest real estate deals made in the entire country was completed in Tel Aviv. An NIS 275 square meter apartment on the tenth floor of the SIX- 8 tower, near the Dolphinarium, was sold for NIS 58 million. The price reflects NIS 210,000 per square meter - a record price in the city per square meter.

Bat Yam

The coastal area in Bat Yam has seen prices leap recently. A penthouse in the Sea Park neighborhood in the city was recently sold for NIS 8.84 million - a record deal in Bat Yam in the second half of 2025.

The 190 square meter, six-room apartment, a 6-room apartment with an 80 square meter balcony, is in Shimon Tzarfati’s Sea & Park project. The deal includes two parking spaces and a storage room. And the company says the apartment was purchased by an Israeli family moving from a detached house.

Ashdod

Ashdod’s Marina neighborhood was built 20 years ago, at the height of the influx of foreign residents into Israeli real estate. The apartments were snapped up at bargain prices. To this day, the Marina neighborhood is the scene of most of the city's luxury transactions.

In the Marina neighborhood, in a new project on 8 Egoz Street, a 270 square meter, five-room apartment was recently sold for NIS 7.56 million, and three additional deals in this project are reported on the Tax Authority website at prices of NIS 6-7 million. The project includes three 5-floor residential buildings with 54 apartments.

However, following the increase in construction in the city, expensive transactions have also begun to emerge in other neighborhoods. Thus, the biggest deal in the city in the past year was for a 171 square meter, 18th floor penthouse in Hekel Street, in a 10-year-old project, was sold for NIS 8.26 million.

Another exceptional luxury deal was recently closed in Donitz Elad's Uptown Ashdod project, in the Maar neighborhood near the marina. In the deal, a 171 square meter penthouse, with a 118 square meter balcony, was sold for NIS 7.5 million.

Uptown Ashdod includes six 18-floor apartment towers, two of which have been occupied for about two years, the third will be occupied over the next year, and marketing will begin in the coming months for three more buildings.

Ashkelon

Ashkelon resembles Ashdod in that its most attractive area surrounds the marina. However, unlike Ashdod, the apartments built by Ashkelon marina in the 1990s were less appealing to foreign residents, because they were mainly small 2-3 room apartments. Only from the projects built in Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Netanya, and Jerusalem did the market learn that foreign residents generally prefer larger apartments.

The result is that the prices of the original apartments in the Ashkelon Marina cost about NIS 18,000 per square meter, while newer and larger apartments in nearby projects reach prices of around NIS 20,000 shekels per square meter. There are projects near the sea, where there are apartments, mainly penthouses, that also fetch NIS 30,000 shekels per square meter.

YH Damari is building three towers as part of the Damari Yama project, on Moshe Dayan Street, above the marina, and is receiving average prices of NIS 30,000 shekels per square meter in the project. The smaller apartments in the project are sold for about NIS 25,000 per square meter, while luxury apartments on the upper floors reach around NIS 50,000 per square meter.

In this project, there is a phenomenon seen in the Netanya market, with three adjacent apartments on the 23rd and 24th floors sold for a total of NIS 24.2 million. Two apartments were purchased for NIS 8 million each, and the third, 175 square meter apartment on the 24th floor was sold for NIS 8.26 million. These three deals, together with another for NIS 8 million in the project last year, are the most expensive deals completed in Ashkelon.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.