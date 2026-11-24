The drama of Jensen Huang’s return as CEO of Nvidia has sent shockwaves through the market, and one Israeli stock has already emerged as a major beneficiary.

Shares of Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TASE: TSEM; Nasdaq: TSEM) surged 18.39% in New York yesterday to $136.81, following a dramatic turnaround on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, where the stock shifted from losses to a 9% gain. In just 90 minutes of trading in Tel Aviv yesterday, the company added over NIS 4 billion to its market cap.

Many investors in Tel Aviv will be very pleased. According to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s "Smart Money" data, private investors purchased a net total of NIS 2.2 million worth of Tower shares on Thursday. On the same day, institutional investors increased their holdings in the stock by a net total of NIS 16.5 million.

On the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning, Tower Semiconductor's share price has fallen back somewhat, and is currently down 3.46% at NIS 437.80.

Down 63.5% in six months despite strong results

This marks a significant change of direction for Tower Semiconductor as well. The Migdal Ha’emek-based chipmaker headed by Russell Ellwanger is fully impacted by global sentiment toward global semiconductor stocks, and together with them it plummeted 63.5% over the six months, up to yesterday’s turnaround.

The recent negative sentiment surrounding the stock persisted even though the financials that Tower released earlier this month were strong. The company outperformed analysts' forecasts, and Ellwanger even declared that the firm was "entering the strongest growth phase in our history." The company explained that its major growth engine would be Silicon Photonics (SiPho) technology, which is projected to surge to five times its 2025 revenue run rate to $1.1 billion.

Ellwanger stated that 2026 was expected to conclude with sales of $2.4 billion ($600 million in the third quarter), representing 36% growth. He added, "We expect to begin 2027 without the seasonality typically seen in the industry's first quarter, with clear visibility for continued quarterly sales growth, alongside further expansion and improvement in profit margins. Our ongoing investments in expanding production capacity are progressing faster than planned; supported by customer contracts, these investments give us great confidence in achieving our revenue and profitability targets for 2028." According to Yahoo Finance, the stock is covered by nine analysts, eight of whom give the stock a "Buy" recommendation, with one remaining neutral. The average price target for the stock is at $275, representing an upside of 100%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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