IAI ELTA OTH maritime surveillance radar now operative

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA Systems has revealed that a breakthrough version of its Over-the-Horizon (OTH) radar (ELM-2270) for maritime surveillance is now operative.

Following intensive onsite testing and hardware enhancement, ELTA has developed new algorithms for the OTH radar that have substantially improved the detection and tracking of vessels in the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) range of 200 nautical miles and beyond.

OTH type radar systems are used for maritime coastal surveillance and protection due to their ability to detect targets at very long ranges, beyond those of typical radars, using the low-frequency HF band. The ELM-2270 utilizes surface wave propagation, emitting a signal over the sea that follows the earth’s curvature to detect targets beyond line-of-sight.

The radar consists of a single unique 2D receiving antenna Uniform Circular Array (UCA) with a co-located transmit antenna. The system continuously transmits a 120 degrees in azimuth wide-angle beam, while the receiver performs full Digital Beam Forming (DBF), providing instantaneous coverage of the entire sector.

The system went live last year, and after rigorous testing, enhancements, and accuracy improvements, the noise and clutter have been mitigated to enable a stable and persistent Situational Awareness Picture (SAP). The system is now ready for operational use.

IAI VP and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman, said, “We are seeing a growing demand among our customers to provide cost-effective long-range maritime coastal surveillance solutions that warn against hostile intrusion, smuggling, illegal immigration and fishing. In order to create an optimal solution, ELTA invested a considerable amount of resources in product design and the development of advanced algorithms, followed up by onsite testing. Our customers are very satisfied with the latest results.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019