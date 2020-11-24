IBM Israel laying off dozens of sales staff

IBM Israel is laying off dozens of employees in its sales division. The cutbacks come just six months after the company shed dozens of employees from its development center in Tel Aviv, as part of a reorganization of the company's storage products. The latest cuts are also part of a global streamlining process in which thousands of jobs are being cut worldwide.

Last month IBM announced that it was spinning off its cloud and artificial intelligence activities into a separate company - these are two of technology's biggest growth areas.

The shift from local computer infrastructures, one of IBM's core activities, to the cloud has greatly strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic and the switch to remote services and working from home. In all likelihood IBM, which has sales teams for its computer infrastructures, is adjusting to the situation through its spin off and anticipated focus on the cloud.

After the last round of layoffs, the company explained that the changes were part of the adjustments in the product portfolio of the storage division and that it was opening and closing departments and moving employees between the laboratories.

IBM Israel said, "Our workforce decisions are made to best support our clients on their journey to adopting an open hybrid cloud platform and AI capability, and we are reinvesting in our business. We continue to make significant investments in education and skills development for IBMers to better meet our clients' needs."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020