IDB group names Eran Saar CEO

The boards of directors of IDB Development and Discount Investment, controlled by Eduardo Elsztain, announced this evening the appointment of Eran Saar as CEO of the IDB Development/Discount Investment group. Saar, 47, has served in various senior management positions over the years, in both the private and public sectors. In his most recent post he was CEO of listed holding company Equital, which has interests in real estate and energy. Saar led a change in the structure of the group's holdings through mergers and acquisitions in Israel and around the world, and led the commercial development of the Tamar gas reservoir as CEO of Isramco Negev 2.

In the public sector, Saar served as deputy director of the corporations division of the Israel Securities Authority. Saar is a lawyer and certified accountant. He holds an LLB and a second degree in finance and a first degree in accounting and law from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

RELATED ARTICLES Elsztain rescues IDB Development

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019