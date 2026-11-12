Investor group buys controlling stake in Arkia

The buyers are Kidan Dahari and Yaron Adib, owners of the Ishpro Group and the Tanaport company. Netanel Ariel and Alon Perel | November 26, 2012 After twenty years, the Nakash family is selling its controlling stake in Israeli airline Arkia for tens of millions of dollars. The buyer consortium includes Kidan Dahari and Yaron Adib, owners of the Ispro-Tnuport real estate group. Alongside them are Yariv Lerner, chairperson and co-owner of the Negev Group (Negev Ceramics), Viola Credit, and Einav Adiv-Berar, Yaron Adib’s sister, who owns several medical centers, including the TLV Medical Center.

The consortium is acquiring the majority of the shares in Arkia, with the Nakash family expected to retain a minority stake, the exact size of which is not yet known. Arkia’s employees will continue to hold the remaining shares.

Consequently, brothers Rafi, Joe, and Avi Nakash, who purchased the airline in 2005 for $10 million, are exiting the investment by the skin of their teeth. The company has accumulated heavy losses over the past year, currently exceeding $30 million, a figure that could reach $50-60 million by year-end. The losses were driven by the global surge in fuel prices over the last year, following Operation Roaring Lion against Iran.

The announcement released by the Nakash brothers did not disclose the precise investment amount, the company valuation, or the planned ownership structure. Nor did it specify a timeline for the transaction's completion or for obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. At this stage, the announcement does not detail how the shares will be distributed among the buyers, what portion will remain with the Nakash brothers, or what the employees' stake will be following the deal. The move was spearheaded on behalf of the brothers by Avi Hormaro, CEO of the Nakash Group, whom they appointed to lead the company’s recovery process.

The purchasing consortium stated that it believes in Arkia and the Israeli aviation sector, and is entering the company with a long-term commitment. According to the consortium, the investment is intended to stabilize the company, strengthen its operations, and ensure its continued activity for the benefit of its employees, passengers, and the Israeli economy. Adv. Doni Toledano of Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano and Adv. Gadi Ouzan of Shibolet & Co. advised on the agreement.

Since the beginning of the year, Arkia has ranked third in passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, after El Al and Israir. The airline has transported 1.6 million passengers in 2026, accounting for 10.5% of total traffic at the airport, while Israir ranks slightly ahead with 1.7 million passengers. However, according to Ben Gurion Airport’s operational metrics, Arkia is the Israeli carrier with the highest number of delays (averaging 58 minutes for departures and 46 minutes for arrivals). Among all airlines operating at the airport, Arkia ranks fifth in terms of delays. In this context, it appears that the new owners’ mission will be to compete head-to-head with Israir, while also working to improve the quality of the company’s service.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2026.

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