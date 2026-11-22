An Israeli biotechnology startup developing a promising cancer drug may present exactly the same scientific data to a venture-capital fund and a pharmaceutical company, only to receive opposite answers. The investor may decline to finance the business, while the drug company expresses interest in licensing the asset, or the reverse may occur. Neither decision necessarily means that one party has misunderstood the science. They may simply be assessing two different investment opportunities.

Diminishing capital

That distinction matters in Israel's increasingly demanding financing environment. According to the 2025-26 industry report published by IATI, the Israel Innovation Authority, and PwC Israel, investment across the country's life-sciences and health-tech sector fell 40% in 2025, while the average financing deal declined below $10 million. These figures cover a broader industry than drug development alone, but they illustrate why a founder cannot afford to spend limited capital responding to the wrong criticism.

Consider a startup with preclinical evidence that a new drug acts against a specific molecular target implicated in cancer. A venture investor may believe the science is credible but conclude that the capital required and time needed to reach an attractive exit would undermine its expected return. A pharmaceutical company with relevant development expertise and an existing oncology portfolio might see a commercially attractive licensing opportunity in the same drug, particularly if the asset complements work it is already pursuing.

Now reverse the situation. A venture fund may see a promising opportunity to finance a carefully defined experiment, reduce a major uncertainty and increase the company's value before approaching potential buyers. A pharmaceutical company may be unwilling to license the drug until additional safety, biological or development questions have been answered. The drug has not changed, but the two parties are being asked to make different commitments.

This is not because venture capitalists ignore the eventual market. A Health Affairs survey found that the investors interviewed commonly anticipated pharmaceutical acquisitions and considered the economics facing potential buyers. However, their immediate investment decision may depend on whether a particular milestone can create sufficient value within the funding period, whereas a pharmaceutical company must consider how the drug fits its pipeline and what development would entail after the transaction.

The difficulty for founders begins when these different decisions are interpreted as interchangeable judgments about scientific quality. A rejection from a venture fund may reflect its required financial return, the size of its investments or the time remaining in its fund. Additional experiments cannot necessarily change any of those constraints. Similarly, a pharmaceutical company may decline a promising drug because its portfolio priorities differ, not because the research is inadequate.

Identifying the obstacle

Therefore, before committing scarce resources to another experiment, founders should identify what would actually change the prospective partner's decision. If the objection concerns a specific scientific uncertainty, targeted research may be justified. If the obstacle is financial, a different investment structure or funding source may be more relevant. If it is strategic, pursuing another pharmaceutical partner may make more sense than adding data that the original buyer never requested.

Of course, prospective investors do not always disclose their reasoning, and understanding a rejection does not guarantee another offer. Nevertheless, founders can examine investment mandates, development priorities, and the questions raised during due diligence to distinguish shortcomings in their science from limitations in the proposed transaction.

Israel's biotechnology sector needs capital to turn scientific discoveries into drugs, but limited financing makes every development decision consequential. A rejected proposal should therefore prompt more than another round of experiments. Founders should first establish whether they are trying to solve a scientific problem or persuade an investor whose business model was never suited to the opportunity.

The same drug can receive two opposite investment decisions. Understanding why may determine what the company should do next.

Prof. David Adler is Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the PATHORA Institute of Pathology & Tissue Medicine in Germany, and holds academic appointments at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and the University of Bonn. He previously served in a senior position at Bayer AG.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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