Isracard, controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva’s Delek Group and led by CEO Itamar Furman, is in preliminary talks to acquire digital bank One Zero from its controlling shareholder, Prof. Amnon Shashua. The discussions are in the early stages, and no valuation for the deal has yet been determined.

Market observers believe that Isracard views Shashua’s desire to exit the bank as an opportunity to acquire it at an attractive price. It is understood that Isracard considers itself a "natural fit" for the bank’s future. The company emphasizes that this is an established operation, one in which significant capital has already been invested, and that has working technological infrastructure and some 200,000 customers.

Unlike Esh Bank, where entrepreneur Nir Zuk and the bank’s team developed new digital banking technology, One Zero uses existing Indian technology, augmented by AI layers developed in-house. One Zero has a full operating license from the Bank of Israel.

Isracard identifies the capital market as the primary area for synergy. One Zero has established an independent stock trading platform for both Israeli and international markets, an area in which Isracard is not currently active. With 5.1 million active cards, the company believes it can expose this offering to a much broader target market.

For Isracard, investment services would strengthen customer relationships, which are currently centered primarily on payments and credit, by providing customers with a reason to engage with the company continually between individual purchases. For its part, Isracard will be able to offer its own card, loyalty program, and credit services to One Zero’s existing customer base.

The falling out with Esh Bank

The talks with One Zero come four months after Isracard’s previous attempt to enter the banking sector collapsed. In July, the company announced that it was withdrawing from the acquisition of digital bank Esh, founded by high-tech entrepreneur Nir Zuk, at a valuation of up to NIS 500 million. This decision came shortly after the deal had entered the due diligence phase.

Shashua is seeking a valuation of over NIS 1 billion for One Zero. In recent years, the bank has required massive capital injections from its owners, exceeding NIS 1.3 billion within just a few years, but it is projected to reach profitability in the coming year. It remains unclear whether Isracard will agree to such a valuation.

Streamlining and capital raising

These negotiations are taking place while Isracard itself is undergoing a streamlining process. Alongside the release of its third-quarter results, the company announced plans to cut between 320 and 370 positions through voluntary retirement programs to be implemented next year; this represents about a fifth of its workforce. The company recorded a one-time pre-tax expense of NIS 45 million in connection with the plan, and estimates that these measures will yield annual savings of NIS 100 million, starting in 2027.

Isracard’s third quarter net profit fell by 46% to NIS 20 million, largely because of 71% surge in expenses related to credit losses. The company also plans to raise NIS 300 million through a rights issue; Delek Group has announced that it intends to exercise all of its rights and even seek to increase its stake.

Yitzhak Tshuva and Delek Group CEO Idan Wallace have a stated ambition to transform Isracard into a major financial player. Wallace said in an interview with "Globes" last year that Isracard could become the "leading company in the financial sector" and that it needs to expand into new areas.

In the deal to acquire Fly Card, the credit card of El Al’s Matmid loyalty program, Isracard demonstrated a willingness to pay a high price to secure the partnership. According to the company’s own estimates, the agreement will reduce its profit by NIS 70-100 million this year, but will subsequently contribute an average of NIS 120-160 million annually over the term of the agreement. Consequently, it is therefore quite possible that, if Isracard decides to acquire One Zero, it will be prepared to pay a substantial sum.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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