Israel Aerospace's OPAL is battlefield game-changer

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) has launched OPAL, an innovative solution that connects between all platforms in the battle arena, including both manned and unmanned. OPAL is based on forming a decentralized communication cloud for all members on the ground, in the air, and at sea, to allow real time information sharing. This allows all members to exchange relevant information in order to achieve a comprehensive operational picture of the battlefield.

OPAL relies on a secure and proven communication network that connects different networks and platforms without fixed base stations and is compatible with any platform, including advanced fighter aircrafts, tanks, ships or ground troops.

Israel Aerospace's OPAL solution provides an unprecedented range of proven capabilities and operational flexibility, which allows for optimal utilization of the available resources to maximize effectiveness for a wide range of missions. The system is installed in variety of advanced fighters, attack helicopters, refueling aircrafts, UAVs, ships, Command and Control centers, as well as mobile and fixed base stations. OPAL provides its users with several significant benefits: These include optimized effectiveness in accomplishing mission goals, improved survivability by sharing threat data with air and ground forces, to avoid entry into danger zones, and time and cost savings. IAI EVP and general manager Aviation Group Yossi Melamed said, “OPAL is a unique and advanced IAI development that has been operational for many years and is a major factor in operational successes. OPAL provides comprehensive interoperability of communications and operational capabilities between air and ground forces, and serves as a force multiplier. I believe it will be a major asset for air, sea and ground users and enhance their performance in the future battlefield.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2019

