Israel Business Forum slams Netanyahu's "Sparta speech"

The Israel Business Forum, which brings together the heads of some 200 leading Israeli companies, published a response this morning to the "Sparta speech" of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu said that Israel would have to adapt to an economy with characteristics of autarky, and that the country would be a combination of "Athens and Super Sparta".

"The policy of the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu is leading the State of Israel to a dangerous and unprecedented economic and diplomatic nadir. We are not Sparta. This vision, as presented, will make it hard for us to survive in a developing globalized world," the Forum said in its statement.

"The Israeli economy has shown exceptional strength and resilience in the face of the military and diplomatic challenges, but nothing lasts forever," the statement continues. "The Israeli government must change direction immediately for the good of all the country’s citizens.

"The government should urgently work towards the end of the longest war in Israel’s history, the release of all the hostages, the formation of a state commission of inquiry, and the setting of an early date for elections.

"Prime minister, we are marching with certainty to a diplomatic, economic, and social abyss that will endanger our existence in the Land of Israel. It is up to you to stop this," the statement concludes.

Among the members of the Israel Business Forum are Harel Wiesel, CEO of Fox Group; Liora Ofer, chairperson of Melisron; Hay Galis and Eitan Bar-Zeev, CEO and chairperson of Big Shopping Centers; Shachar Turjeman, president of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce and chairperson of Brill Shoe Industries; Danna Azrieli, chairperson of Azrieli Group; Ishay Davidi, founder and CEO of FIMI Opportunity Funds; David Fattal, founder and controlling shareholder of Fattal Hotels; Haim Gavrieli, chairperson of Tnuva; and other prominent businesspeople.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.