Israel Chemicals signs China potash deals

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) announced that it has signed several contracts with its customers in China to supply a total of 910,000 metric tons of potash, with mutual options for an additional 490,000 metric tons, by the end of 2020.

The selling prices stipulated in the contracts are $70 per ton below the previous contracts and are in line with the recent contract prices in China. The contracts are part of the three-year framework agreements signed in 2018 between Israel Chemicals and its Chinese customers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020