Israel Railways opens Mazkeret Batya station

Israel Railways has opened Mazkeret Batya station - the 69th station on the fast-growing network. The station is on the eastern Tel Aviv - Beersheva line and there will be one train per hour in each direction, also stopping at Lod, Ramla, Kiryat Malachi-Yoav, Kiryat Gat and Lahavim-Rahat.

Israel Railways spent more than NIS 60 million in building the station including the passenger terminal, platforms, two new tracks, passenger subways beneath the tracks and a car park for 400 cars as well as bicycles. Four new bus routes have been introduced to and from the station, coordinated with the arrival and departure of trains.

Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz who attended the inauguration ceremony for the station said, "This is great news for the residents of the region and will offer fast and efficient public transport solution for thousands of passengers wanted to get quickly and conveniently to Tel Aviv, Beersheva and all parts of the country."

Southeast of Rehovot and 20 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv, Mazkeret Batya was founded in 1883 by immigrants from Russia. Today the town has a population of 14,159 and the station will also serve nearby Kiryat Ekron will a population of 11,000 and the surrounding kibbutzim and agricultural villages.

