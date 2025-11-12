Israel chooses Kiryat Tivon for Nvidia’s new campus

Israel has reached a decision that the huge new development center to be built by chip giant Nvidia will be in Kiryat Tivon, "Globes" has learned from a source close to the matter. The decision was taken after a tender lasting just four months, which included proposals from many local authorities in northern Israel.

On Wednesday, the Israel Land Authority (ILA) management approved the allocation of the land exempt from a tender. Following the approval by the management, the ILA council is scheduled to convene soon to formally approve the decision with the signature of the Ministers of Construction and Housing and Finance. Official approval from Nvidia is still required to complete the move. The company said in response that all alternatives are still being examined.

The victory of Kiryat Tivon, which was considered an underdog in the tender for many weeks, will put the local council on the employment map in northern Israel; with an addition of up to 5,000 employees within a few years.

Amit Krig, CEO of Nvidia's development operations in Israel, recently said that the company could employ as many as 10,000 people in the country, if it continues to grow at the same rapid pace.

This week, ILA head Yaakov Kvint, held a crucial meeting regarding the land on which the new center will be built. Following the decision, planning of the area for the new center is expected to begin. At the same time, the state will issue a land tax assessment for the land.

The numbers behind the decision

In July, Nvidia issued an RFI (Request for Information) regarding land lots available for construction in a specific search area it had defined, on the line between Haifa Bay and the road connecting Zichron Yaakov and Yokneam to Migdal HaEmek. This is a major campus, in which, according to industry estimates, Nvidia is willing to invest NIS 2 billion in purchasing land and constructing buildings that will employ thousands of workers.

As revealed by "Globes," last month Kiryat Tivon became Nvidia's favorite to win the tender. The chip giant's center is expected to be built in a new employment center that is currently in the planning stages called Tivon Tech, where rights for 120,000 square meters of buildings on 22.5 acres have been approved.

The tech park will be located near the Kishon River and close to the Sha'ar Ha'amakim interchange on Road 6, meeting Nvidia’s criterion for high accessibility from the Haifa area and center of the country. The park also plans to build a transport center and another 11,000 square meters will be allocated for commercial space.

Nvidia said, "The company continues to examine all alternatives."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2025.

