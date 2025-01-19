Israel receives names of three hostages to be freed today

The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that it has received the names of three Israeli hostages due to be released by Hamas today under the temporary ceasefire agreement reached last week which came into force this morning. Shahaf Gonen, sister of Romi Gonen (24) who was abducted to the Gaza Strip has posted on his Instagram account that Romi is among those to be freed. The other two hostages have been named as Emily Damari (28) and Doron Steinbrecher (31).

Earlier this morning, the IDF attacked vehicles in the Gaza Strip which it said were carrying Hamas terrorists. In the Gaza Strip itself, nineteen are reported killed and over 36 wounded.

Meanwhile, ministers belonging to the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir have resigned from the government, "because of the reckless agreement with the Hamas terrorist organization," the party’s announcement said. The High Court of Justice has rejected petitions brought against the hostage release deal.

Last night, the Israeli government approved the deal, in which 33 hostages are due to be released. "We will meet all the goals of the war, and we will bring all the hostages home, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night, adding, "The first stage of the deal is a temporary ceasefire.

"This agreement is a result of the heroism of our fighters in battle and cooperation with the outgoing and incoming administrations’ in the US. Both presidents gave Israel full backing to return to fighting if they feel that the negotiations on the second stage are pointless. If we return to fighting, we shall do so in new ways and at very high intensity.

"Israel will retain full control of the Philadelphi corridor and will close it on very side. Terrorist who have committed murder will not be freed to Judea and Samaria - they will be exiled to the Gaza Strip or overseas. We have also decided on significant reinforcement of our forces in Judea and Samaria."

Incoming US president Donald Trump said of the hostage release deal in an interview with NBC News yesterday, "It better hold."

"If they respect us, it will hold. If they don’t respect us, all hell will break out," Trump added.

