Israel reimposing restrictions on mass events

Restrictions on mass events are returning. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Economy and Industry Orna Barbivai and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz announced a "Happy Tag" scheme.

The plan will shortly be brought before the special coronavirus cabinet by telephone, and is due to come into effect on Wednesday, July 21.

Under the plan, which was formulated in consultation with banqueting hall owners, entry to events where there is a high chance of infection will be allowed to people who have been vaccinated, or who have had Covid-19 and recovered, or who have negative test results.

Unlike under previous restrictions, the number of participants at an event will not be limited. Wearing of face masks will be mandatory except during permitted activities (such as eating and drinking), and enforcement will be strengthened.

An event carrying a high risk of infection is defined as an event in a closed space with over 100 participants, during a specified period of time, that includes food and drink and intermingling of participants (dancing, for example).

