Israel research finds 98% immunity after second Pfizer jab

A serological trial at Israel's Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv, which is examining the level of antibodies in medical staff, is now in its fourth week. Of the 102 people examined, one week after their second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, 100 had developed enough antibodies to provide immunity, while only two had not developed antibodies, one of whom is immunocompromised.

Those examined who developed antibodies saw a major jump in the number of antibodies both before and after the second vaccine dose. Prof. Gili Regev, who is leading the study on behalf of Sheba Medical Center, said, "The level of antibodies jumped six-fold to twenty-fold before receiving the second dose and that is very high among almost all the people who developed antibodies, significantly higher than the levels we find in people who have recovered."

The research found that if a week before receiving the second jab only 50% of those examined had levels of antibodies considered sufficient for protection, a week after the second vaccination, over 98% presented a much higher level of antibodies than required to be considered immune. The higher level of antibodies probably means that protection will last longer and perhaps could be relevant for broader protection against mutations.

Prof. Regev says that it is still not known if the vaccination prevents people from infecting others with Covid-19 or only from developing the virus themselves. But she estimates that according to her trials with serological tests among Covid-19 patients, high levels of antibodies also prevents reinfection and transmitting the virus to other people.

As part of the trial, a total of 1,000 medical staff at Sheva who have been vaccinated will be studied with the aim of continuing to track the level of antibodies over time to see how long it takes before they start fading as well as to track side effects and ensure that those vaccinated are not ill. Additional data regarding the correlation between age and underlying conditions and antibodies will be published subsequently.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2021

