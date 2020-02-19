Israeli EV charging co Driivz raises $11m

Israeli electric vehicle charging infrastructure developer Driivz today announced that it has completed a Series C financing round led by Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) and Centrica Innovations.

The partnership with fueling technology company GVR will enable Driivz to expand EV charging solutions for forecourts and fleet applications and continue to remove hurdles to efficiently manage and develop EV charging infrastructure.

GVR president Aaron Saak said, "This partnership with Driivz demonstrates GVR’s continued expansion in the EV charging market. As a trusted partner with a foundation in commercial and retail fueling, combined with local presence in global markets, we continue to offer innovative solutions to our customers as they look to the future of EV charging. Driivz’s technology is unlocking the future of energy management and we’re excited to help grow this platform with new opportunities to support our customers and improve the end user experience of EV charging."

Centric Innovations investment director Idan Mor said, "We continue to be impressed by the scale of Driivz’s deployment across different markets driven by its robust platform. We’re currently working with Driivz’s innovative R&D team to integrate the company’s advanced EV-related power management solutions into Centrica’s energy management suite. This will allow us to overcome the challenges of EV charging, expedite the adoption of EVs and electrify the way we live, work and move."

Driivz has developed a smart cloud-based software platform supporting EV service providers with operations management, energy optimization, billing and roaming capabilities, as well as driver self-service apps. Driivz offers solutions currently used by more than 500,000 drivers and supporting over 130 types of charging stations.

Driivz founder and CEO Doron Frenkel said, "The investment in Driivz further validates our technological leadership in the EV space. I am thrilled about the shared vision we have with GVR and Centrica to drive EV adoption and energy optimization."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

