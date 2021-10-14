Israeli VC firm Vintage closes $812m in two new funds

Israeli venture capital firm Vintage Investment Partners has raised $812 million for two new funds to finance other venture capital firms (fund of funds) and startup investments in the US, Europe and Israel.

The firm led by managing partner Alan Feld has closed its sixth fund-of-funds with $500 million and its fifth secondary fund of $312 million. The secondary fund buys restricted partnership share units in existing funds or buys stakes in startups.

According to "Bloomberg", these two new funds take Vintage's assets under management to over $3 billion. This makes Vintage one of Israel's largest fund managers along with Viola, which also has more than $3 billion under management.

Herzliya-based Vintage has already invested in large international funs like Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, Bessamer and General Catalyst as well as in Israeli funds like F2, 83North, Glilot and Pitango.

In terms of investments in startups, Vintage has holdings in Swedish fintech giant Klarna and Finnish food delivery app Wolt as well as Israeli companies like DataRails, Earnix, Moon Active and Yotpo.

Vintage was founded by Feld in 2002 along with Aharon and Shlomo Dovrat. Feld is a lawyer who immigrated to Israel from Canada in 1994. Before founding Vintage he was CEO of Evergreen Capital Markets and a partner in Vertex Ventures and Israel Seed Partners. This year Hamutal Meridor, the daughter of former cabinet minister Dan Meridor, joined Vintage as a partner, having previously served as CEO of Palantir Israel

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2021

