Israeli airlines put on extra flights from Ukraine

Following the warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against visiting Ukraine because of the possibility of an invasion by Russia, Arkia has announced that it will operate two rescue flights to bring Israeli citizens from Ukraine to Israel. The company says that thousands of Israelis have contacted it about leaving Ukraine.

The flights will depart from Kiev tomorrow (February 14), and from Odessa on Tuesday (February 15). The airline says that if there is further demand, it will put on additional flights. The fare to Israeli $300. Israir will also make special flights from Kiev to bring Israelis back from Ukraine. Fares start at $305, including 8 kg of luggage.

El Al will also operate additional flights to and from Kiev. So far, it has scheduled a flight for tomorrow (February 14), with fares starting at $250.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a travel warning for Ukraine, recommending Israelis in the country to consider whether to stay in the country and those planning to travel there to consider refraining from doing so at present.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2022.

