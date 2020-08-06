Israeli auto-tech co RFISee unveils 4D imaging radar chip

Israeli auto-tech company RFISee has unveiled a phased array 4D imaging radar chip. The company's all weather radar has proven ability to detect cars from 500 meters and pedestrians from 200 meters, with an angular resolution greater than 1 degree.

RFISee's engineers have adapted phased array antenna technology, used in cutting edge military systems including the F-35 fighter jet and in air defense systems, while at the same time reducing the price to the current level of automotive sensors. Prototypes of RFISee's radar are under evaluation by top automotive OEMs and Tier-1s.

RFISee's patented 4D imaging radar uses a powerful focused beam, based on proprietary phased array radar technology, which created by dozens of transmitters rapidly scans the field of view. The receivers ensure a much-improved radar image, a better signal to noise ratio, and a detection range of obstacles such as cars and pedestrians that is six times broader when compared to existing radars.

The radar's capabilities are designed to prevent the types of accidents that many other existing radar systems are unable to deal with. One example is the June 1st accident involving an autopilot driven vehicle in Taiwan. In that accident, a car crashed directly into a large truck on its side, straddling two lanes of a highway. RFISee's radar can detect trucks and other vehicles at a distance of hundreds of meters, allowing the driver to take over control or automatically stop and prevent this type of accident. The company’s unique radar technology can also prove to be useful in other accident prevention scenarios by taking advantage of its numerous capabilities for dealing with bi-directional traffic, detection of multiple pedestrians, recognizing bike riders on the shoulder of the road, Automatic Emergency Braking for trucks and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) on highways.

RFISee chairman Nissim Hadas, the former CEO of Israel Aerospace unit ELTA. RFISee has raised $2.75 million from Clear Future, Drive, NextGear and the Israel Innovation Authority. The company is planning a Series A funding round that will be earmarked for completing the development of its radar product line, providing samples to OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in late 2021, and establishing commercial partnerships.

RFISee CEO Moshe Meyassed said, "Our breakthrough all-weather Phased Array 4D imaging radar on a chip is going to be a game-changer in the field of global automotive radar. Today’s automotive radars typically provide low resolution and limited detection range. Our ability to combine long range, high resolution and superior accuracy can be the key for the high-quality sensor fusion between the camera and the radar that the automotive industry is looking for."

He added: "The sensor fusion that RFISee is introducing will open new frontiers for adding effective AI layers to the fused radar and the camera data. As a result, car manufacturers and drivers alike will benefit from crucial improvements in safety and accident prevention, effective operation in low visibility and increased automation in vehicles."

